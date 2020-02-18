Carthage R-9 announces future Early Childhood Education plans

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The future is bright for education opportunities in Carthage as the R-9 unveils another focus in the Carthage 2020 and Beyond plan — this time, zooming in on the district’s younger Tigers.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Baker presented to the Board of Education a plan for enhancing early childhood education, featuring both an overview of completed goals and opportunities for future growth.

Early Childhood Center students lead the flag salute at Monday night’s Carthage School Board meeting

Although Baker reported the district’s intent to build on the Ruth I. Kolpin Rubison Early Childhood Education Center had been postponed, there is still progress to be made for young minds. That progress includes strengthening the presence of Tiger Cub Academy and expanding EC programs from three days a week to five.

The presentation featured reports from Tiger Cub officials, leaders with the Early Childhood Program, and the district’s Parents As Teachers coordinators.

Regardless if a child wants to be a firefighter, doctor, or astronaut when they grow up, the teachers agree that what happens before a child starts kindergarten can dramatically shape the child’s future education.

According to district coordinators, almost 1,500 kids are enrolled in the Carthage Parents as Teachers program. The program introduces itself to local families before a child is even born, focusing on pre-natal development and healthy births.

When the baby first fills its lungs with the breath of life, the 24 months immediately following are crucial for cognitive development. PAT professionals visit families and immediately help get the little wheels turning inside the baby’s head, using what seem like small learning techniques that make a world of difference.

The example used in the meeting was the baby’s sense of sight. As infants only have 8 to 10 inches of colorless vision, black-and-white cartoon can help the baby associate the images with concepts like ‘mother’ and ‘father.’

Although the Parents as Teachers program lasts until third grade, more emphasis has been invested in early childhood development with programs like the Tiger Cub Academy and services offered in either EC education center. Those programs zoom in on not only academia, but the child’s social, physical, and emotional development as well.

Future plans to expand on the Kolpin Rubison Center could soon become a reality for the Carthage School District as the building has reached maximum capacity with a lengthy wait list. Leaders explain that there is definitely still a need to be met in the district, but for now, they will prioritize meeting that need as best as they can with what they have — from the moment a child is born to the day they throw their graduation cap in the air.