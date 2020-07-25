Carthage putting finishing touches on 6th grade center

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Carthage students will be moving into a new school when they start classes next month.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on what’s now the 6th grade center.

The building has served as both Carthage High School and Junior High in the past.

But significant remodeling means it will now host 11 and 12 year olds.

Gregg Wolfe, Carthage Assistant Superintendent, said, “the custodial staff has done a great job – the floors are waxed, the furniture was moved in from the intermediate center.”

Renovations to the building included new restrooms, electrical work, heating and air conditioning, and new windows.

Carthage students will go back to school on August 20th.