Carthage Public Library prepares for addition of new multi-purpose educational building

A Southwest Missouri library is adding a major addition to its grounds.

The Carthage Public Library is preparing for construction of a new multi-purpose educational building on its grounds.

This $800,000 project was made possible by the Kent. D. and Mary L. Steadley Trust, as well as grants and donations from the community.

The new space will be able to seat 135 people, have a 3-D printer, and provide tools which can be checked out by library card holders.

The director saw a need for this project since 100 people per month are signing up for new library cards and many want to learn new skills.

“Do-it-yourself spaces … it’s a thing all across America. People love to invent and create and work on their own. They also love to fiddle with computers and digitization,” explained library director Julie Yockey.

Ground breaking of the new building will take place this month. The project is estimated to be completed in 180 days.