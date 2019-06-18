Carthage Public Library offers bilingual story time for kids

A Southwest Missouri library is providing young children an opportunity to start learning another language.

The Carthage Public Library is offering a bilingual story time for children, ages one week old through eight. The program is geared toward promoting social interaction and development of Spanish language skills. Besides reading a story, other activities include singing and arts and crafts. Library officials say that this program is important for a community that is continuing to usher in different cultures.

“The Hispanic population in Carthage is ever growing. We are up to 35 percent I believe, and this is a great pre-program toward what our schools here are offering with the dual-emerging classes, where the kids have a little introduction before they head into the elementary schools,” says Sherri Luce, Children’s Director.

The program is offered every Monday at 10 am, except in May and August. For more information on the bilingual story time program, along with other programs offered at the Carthage Public Library, you can call 417-237-7040.

