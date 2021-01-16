Carthage Public Library is reopening after 7 months

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Public Library announces it’s reopening after been closed for 7 long months.

The library will reopen to the public at 9 A.M. on January 25 along with their new Steadley family legacy building makerspace.

There are some new safety guidelines in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Anyone entering the library, over the age of 5, is required to wear a mask and patrons are only allowed inside for 30-minutes.

No community events will be allowed inside the library.

Curbside services will still be offered.

The library will be open monday through Friday from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. and Saturdays from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

The new health guidelines will be re-evaluated after March 31