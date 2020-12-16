Carthage Public Library cuts ribbon on new addition

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Public Library held a ribbon cutting for its newest addition.

Julie Yockey, Director of Carthage Public Library, said, “It’s a makerspace, it’s an educational center a multipurpose building where people can come and create individually and through group instruction.”

Tuesday the Carthage Public Library held a ribbon cutting for the Steadley Family Legacy Center. It’s an educational building behind the library where the Carthage community can use technology like 3D printers, laser printers sewing machines, and more.

“We are the only library in the Four State area that has been blessed with a facility of this nature. I just started a list in my head of what people could use. They don’t even know what they need so it was just a dream just a vision of being progressive.”

The $800,000 project has been in the works for three years and was funded by various trusts and donations.

Gary Cole, Member of the Board of Trustees, Chairman of the Building Committee, said, “The Steadley Trust has been a huge supporter of the library for a number of years and they stepped up right away and loved our idea and wanted to help us.”

To rent items from makerspace you need to be a member of the Carthage community and have a library card. But programs and classes are open to anyone in the public. The library plans to open makerspace in the middle of January.

Ben Young, Makerspace Administrator, said, “This was my dream whenever I was a teenager was to be able to come in here and use equipment for laser engraving laser cutting 3D printers we have stuff for music we have stuff for building robots. We have everything that you could want to make and build.”

Everything is free except the materials to print items on the 3D printer.