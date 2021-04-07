Carthage Public Library celebrates National Library Week

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some books are now free of charge at the Carthage Public Library.

Thanks to some generous donors, the library was able to purchase a pallet full of children’s books recently. And, as part of National Library Week – which is this week – visitors to the children’s area are now able to pick-out a book and keep it.

And, it’s giving folks a drive-thru option Thursday morning. It’s happening in the library parking lot from 10 to 11 a.m.

You can also go inside and pick one out – the library opens at 9 a.m.