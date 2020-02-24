Carthage Project Graduation hosts decor painting party

JOPLIN, Mo. — Carthage students, faculty and parents gathered Sunday to help fundraise for an annual event.

Carthage High School’s Project Graduation hosted a home decor painting party at Handmade Home in Joplin.

For about $30, participants could create their own sign for their home or dorm.

A portion of the proceeds would go towards covering costs for Carthage senior’s end of the year celebration.

One student says she’s having fun designing some decor for her dorm, while also giving back to her school.

Hallie Patrick, Carthage High School senior, says, “I’m making a sign that says ‘choose joy’ and I’m making it for my dorm room next year.”

The next fundraising event will be held at Downstream Casino on March 14 and 15.

