CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage police make an arrest in connection to a weekend stabbing.

17-year-old Osvin Hernandez is being held at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on charges of first degree assault and armed criminal action.

Shortly before 1:30 Saturday morning, Carthage police received a 911 call that someone had been stabbed.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim on the front porch of a home and learned the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a Joplin hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police were able to to find Hernandez a short time later and take him into custody.

His bond has been set at half-a-million dollars.