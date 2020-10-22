Carthage Police Department working to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department is working to keep kids safe this Halloween. Around 4 p.m. that night, officers will close down Grand and Main from Macon to Centennial Street.

The police chief says it’s a major trick-or-treating hot spot, so the closure should help kids have a safe Halloween. And officers will be out keeping a close eye on everything that night.

Greg Dagnan, Carthage Police Chief, said, “You know how kids see that porch light on and that porch light on they run right across the street to get to the other house and so we just started monitoring it and closing and opening traffic depending on the safety of the kids.”

The road should re-open once officers notice the crowd thinning out.