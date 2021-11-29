Carthage Police Department receives $10K anonymous donation

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Police officers in Carthage have received a financial boost to help keep the city safe.

The department is the recipient of a $10,000 dollar anonymous donation. This isn’t a first.

Officials say it’s happened every year, now, for a number of years. They’ve yet to decide how to spend the money — but in the past, it’s helped fund different types of equipment or technology.

“It could be anything from Yak Tracks — the things on the bottom of their boots to get them around in the winter. It could be traffic vests that we need for the safety of the officers out on the street. It’s kind of whatever that item is that we see a need for,” said Cpd Lt. Chad Dininger.

Officials are currently working on a wish-list of items not covered by the city’s budget.