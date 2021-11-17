Carthage Police Department introduces survey program for citizens to provide feedback on officers

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department is looking for help in fine tuning operations.

It’s hosting a year-long feedback survey. Anyone who interacts with an officer will get a “Know Your Force” survey card.

The QR code connects with a rating system of one to five, plus the opportunity to comment on the interaction. Officers say it’s an important tool to gauge how they’re doing on the job.

“We really do want to know and connect with our community to be a better police department. We do want to know that constructive criticism that will allow us to fix things. Maybe to train our officers a little better in this area,” said CPD Lt. Chad Dininger.

Officers plan to continue offering the survey through the summer of 2022.