Carthage Police Chief gets appointed to become the Assistant City Administrator

CARTHAGE, MO – The city of Carthage is appointing the Police Chief to a new role.

Tuesday night the Carthage City Council approved current Police Chief Greg Dagnan to become the Assistant City Administrator.

Council unanimously approved Chief Dagnan taking the new role, which will begin July 1st.

“When I was actually hired as chief here almost 14 years ago, the vote was 6 to 4. So I barely got appointed as chief. So tonight the confidence everyone has in me the unanimous appointment all of that first of all I can’t wait to start I’m excited to start but it does make you feel goof that people have that much confidence in you,” says Dagnan.

Chief Dagnan will do both jobs for the time being and he will fully transition into the new role within 6 to 9 months.