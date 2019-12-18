Carthage Police and Fire Departments face-off

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Two local agencies in Carthage are facing off in an annual competition to help those in need.

The Carthage Fire and Police Departments are participating in a friendly rivalry.

They are ringing the bell outside of the Carthage Walmart to raise money for the Salvation Army.

To say this bell ringing competition is competitive is an understatement, officers and firefighters have been participating in this rivalry for years.

Lt. Lonnie Lund, said, “You know, they’re a great bunch of guys at the other end. We enjoy having a good time messing with each other, so it’s just kind of a pride thing. Something for either them to gig us about or us to gig them about.”

Jennifer Hinojoza, Dispatcher, Carthage Police Department, said, “It’s a competition between us so we just like to like you say the bragging privilege and just the satisfaction that we got to raise as much money as possible to help those people that are in need of it.”

No word yet on which department won the competition.

But like they said, the most important aspect of this competition is seeing what it will be able to do for the community.