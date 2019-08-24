Carthage photography exhibit opens to the public

A free art exhibit officially opens in Carthage featuring several local photographers.

The “All Creatures, Great and Small” exhibit is now up at Art Central in the Maple Leaf City.

The show features images of all kinds of animals, taken by the Four State Photography Enthusiasts group, who collaborated for the final product.

Seventeen photogrpahers and more than 50 images complete the exhibit.

“It’s thrilling to be able to support other artists and to create a beautiful venue where their art can be shown and promoted,” explained Art Central curator Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathe.

“I love it. It puts my work out there too, because I’m a part of the group. And I have a couple pictures here, but it also allows me to bring in all kinds of people from the Four State Area,” added photographer Jane Ballard.

The exhibit will be up for the next month.

And, since the show features creatures, the Carthage Humane Society will play a role, too.

People can meet and greet any animals up for adoption on Sunday, August 25th and Sunday, September 8th, both from 1 to 5 pm.