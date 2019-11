CARTHAGE, Mo. — The dream to one day add a performing arts center at a local high school may be a step closer to reality.

The Carthage School District would likely take the project to voters, but first they’re looking into potential donations to support the project.

The school board has created a performing arts fundraising committee, hoping to raise five million dollars in pledges.

Building the center was one of the top priorities in the recent vision 2020 and beyond process.