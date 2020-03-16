Carthage PD ‘taking proactive measures’ to prevent spread of COVID-19

CARTHAGE, Mo.– The Carthage Police Department is joining in on the area effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The department announced new policies for officer calls early Monday afternoon. According to the CPD Facebook page, officers will now take reports over the phone when possible. However, they will still respond to calls in-person for Life Safety Issues and reports that cannot be taken over the phone due to other reasons.

Animal control officers will also still be taking service calls but only on a case-by-case basis.

“We value our face to face interactions with our community, however, we recognize the need to do our part to help protect our staff and community,” Carthage PD announced in the post. “We appreciate your understanding and will keep you informed on any relevant information as it develops.”

Carthage PD also announced new policies for the city’s taxi service. Taxis will only transport “pre-arranged rides to those that have critical doctor appointments.” They will not transport anyone who may be ill.

The new policies will be enforced until further notice.

To see a full list of area closures linked to the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), click here.