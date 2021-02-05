Carthage organization hopes to brighten Valentine’s Day for nursing homes

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The global pandemic has changed the way we celebrate holidays – and the same goes for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. It’s a week-from Sunday, by the way.

Jane Goade is the Director of the Carthage Parents As Teachers Organization – and she’s hoping to make that day a little brighter for residents in area nursing homes. At first, she asked moms and dads with kids in her program to make homemade cards that would then be taken to nearby St. Luke’s in Carthage. But a Facebook post she made last night has changed all that.

Big response. She’s now hoping to include a whole lot of nursing home residents.

Jane Goade, Director, Carthage Parents as Teachers, said, “We got response from you know, the Student Council leader, Kelsey, at at the High School, clear on down to you know our family’s with toddlers wanting to help and and people at school everywhere in between, so we’re thrilled and and we’re gonna have enough, it looks like, to distribute to all of the area nursing homes.”

If you live in the Carthage area and would like to make your own card for a senior – take it to the Parents As Teachers office at 625 East Fairview, give it to your student to take to their school, or drop it off at the district’s administration office by next Wednesday.