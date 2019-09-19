Carthage officials team up to make buying water more convenient

Buying water in bulk just got a little easier for people living in the Maple Leaf City.

Members of Carthage Water and Electric and the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a new bulk water sales building. The utility’s general manager, Chuck Bryant, says customers who require large amounts of water can pull up to the building day or night, swipe their credit card, and fill up the amount they need.

Bryant adds it’s more convenient all around for both water users and the company.

“For us, it’s been an employee intensive action, where it takes more employees than it needs to fill up some type of a $10,000 tanker, so what we’ve done is our staff has put together a plan to build this facility, so it’s an automated process,” Bryant explained.

The water usage rates are posted on the building.