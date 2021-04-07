Carthage offering ride program for seniors

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Older residents in Carthage may find it’s a little easier to get around town these days.

CPD Sgt. Jeff Pinnell, said, “Family’s not always there to help out and that’s where we come in.”

And now when seniors in Carthage need help getting out and about, a new program will connect them with a ride for free.

Jodi Smith, Carthage Sr. Ctr, said, “I do think there’s a need here – there’s a lot of people in Carthage that could use the taxi service that don’t always have the option because of the cost.”

The free ride program focuses on residents ages 60 and up. They used the City Taxi for more than 10,000 rides in 2019 alone, travel that won’t affect their pocketbook in 2021.

“We want to be able to make sure these folks get groceries or to doctor’s appointments – just the necessities of life and where they need to go and make it easier on them,” said Pinnell.

To take advantage, residents must first register with the Carthage Senior Center.

“Just call ahead of time and try to schedule that out.”

City Taxi will provide transportation anywhere in Carthage city limits between eight and five Monday through Friday. But riders must schedule the ride through the Senior Center.

“They’re open from 8 – 3. so to schedule that by the senior for the free ride, it would need to be done by 3 p.m.”

The project is a joint effort of City Taxi, the Carthage Senior Center and the Area Agency on Aging.

“I think it’s going to be a great service,” said Smith.