Carthage offering free Dual Credit courses to some students

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local campus is sweetening the deal on a program designed to help students get a jump start on college.

They’re offering courses for free.

A tuition waiver for certain students who take dual credit courses.

That means they can take high school classes, which also count toward a college diploma.

Mark Baker, Carthage Superintendent, said, “We have over 20 dual credit classes for high school students to take.”

A growing number of Carthage students are doubling up on their education.

“More and more kids are taking dual credit.”

And that number could be getting even bigger

Missouri Southern is offering free tuition for students in Carthage and beyond.

Brett Meeker, MSSU Dual Enrollment, said, “Any student in the state of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, anywhere as long as they qualify for free and reduced lunch, they can take advantage of the program.”

The offer includes up to six credit hours a semester.

Last year, 540 students signed up for at least one dual credit class at MSSU, an option drawing big interest in southwest Missouri and the rest of the state.

“It’s been steadily growing statewide and nationwide. We’re seeing more and more students seeing they want to take advantage of if they’re taking it from a high school instructor it’s someone they know, they feel comfortable with.”

Adding the tuition waiver means that total may be even bigger next semester.

“Spring of 2020, we’re rolling out the program right now – we’ve got students who’ve already filled out the forms and who are already taking advantage of this program.”

To find out more about the offer, students can talk to their school counselor or call Missouri Southern.

They are already seeing students applying to take part in the spring semester.