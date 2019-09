A Southwest Missouri astronaut is getting ready to say ‘goodbye’ to NASA.

Dr. Janet Kavandi says she will retire from her job at the space agency at the end of the month.

She first joined NASA a quarter of a century ago, completing three space shuttle flights from 1998 to 2001.

Kavandi is currently serving as the director of NASA’s Glenn Research Center.

She spent much of her childhood in Carthage and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Missouri Southern.