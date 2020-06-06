CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Maple Leaf Committee wants you to start thinking about your float entries for October’s parade.

The theme of this year’s parade is Fall Into Carthage.

Applications and regulations for entries have been released.

That information is now available through the Chamber of Commerce.

Forms are available online at www.carthagemapleleaf.com or in the lobby of the Chamber, 402 S. Garrison. For more information, please contact Sally at scurrence@carthagechamber.com or 358-2373.