CARTHAGE, Mo. — Even though he’s gone, an area man’s generosity continues to benefit his community.

Before his death last year, the estate of Carthage-native Darrell “Butch” Newman donated $537,000 to the Carthage Community Foundation. Mr. Newman lived in the Maple Leaf City his entire life. He also served in the U.S. Army, and worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 26 years.

The donation ensures continued support to charities and causes in the Carthage community.