CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man who got a 14-year-old pregnant will spend more than three decades in prison for the crime.

Today a judge sentenced 33-year-old Victor Vasquez to 33 years and nine months in federal prison without parole.

Vasquez plead guilty in December to sexual exploitation of a child.

He’s a prior sex offender with felony convictions for statutory rape and statutory sodomy.

An investigation into Vasquez began after the 14-year-old victim visited a health clinic for a pregnancy test.

She told investigators she met Vasquez while playing a game on her cell phone and it eventually turned into a physical relationship.