Carthage man found guilty in 2016 murder

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Jasper county jury finds a Carthage man guilty in a deadly 2016 shooting incident.

That includes a guilty verdict for both 1st degree murder and armed criminal action for 62 year old Ricky Marchbanks.

The case centers on the 2016 murder of Jeremy Neeper of Carthage.

Police were first called to the home on the east side of Carthage about an argument between the two neighbors.

Marchbanks is accused of shooting at Neeper, who died from his injury.

Authorities say he admitted to the crime.

A defense attorney had asked the judge to suppress that statement, a motion that was overruled.