Carthage man faces 7 years for felony abuse or neglect of a child

CARTHAGE, Mo. —

A Carthage man is sentenced for child abuse.

Lance Breeding, 28, will serve seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He took a plea deal for felony abuse or neglect of a child.

This stems from an incident in Carthage earlier this year.

Breeding spanked his daughter for being disobedient then pushed her into a dresser after finding out she wasn’t cleaning her room. Then investigators say Breeding picked her up because she said her leg hurt. Breeding didn’t see anything wrong and sat her back down only to kick her in the leg, telling her to get up. That’s when police say, he broke her leg. She was taken to a Springfield hospital to recover.