Carthage Man Disappears During Floating Trip on Elk River

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo.–The search for a missing Carthage man enters day three after he disappeared during a floating trip in Mcdonald County on Wednesday.

Daniel Maggard was last seen at the Elk River, authorities say he walked out of the water and has not been seen since.

The Mcdonald County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation to locate the man.

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s water division is assisting in the investigation, they have searched the river for the man as well as surrounding campgrounds and properties.

Personnel from the Kansas City Southern railroad have also assisted, checking near railroad tracks for the man.

A missing persons alert has been issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Mcdonald County Sheriff Michael Hall says if anyone has any information on the missing man to contact them at 417-223-4319.