LAMAR, Mo.–Lamar Police Chief Joe Moore confirms Lane J. Stephens, 29, was arrested early this morning in Lamar.

Deputies found the man around 8 A.M. this morning near First Christian Church.

During his arrest, authorities say Stephens attempted to stab himself, an officer tried to stop him and sustained injuries.

That officer was treated for wounds on his hand and elbow and is expected to recover.

Stephens is now being held at the Barton County Jail, his charges are pending.