Carthage man charged with harassment for emails to City Council

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage city council candidate is facing criminal charges of harassing current members of the city council.

63 year old Ronald Bass of Carthage has eight charges of harassment in the first degree.

Authorities say it’s connected to a series of emails bass sent to council members and others regarding the Carthage Senior Center.

He had been banned from the center last fall after sending a number of unwanted messages to the director.

More recently Bass had emailed council members, who say he threatened them if they didn’t lift the ban.