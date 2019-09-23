Carthage man arrested for sex crimes with a minor

CARTHAGE, Mo — UPDATE —

A Carthage man is accused of sexually assaulting a local girl for years.

34-year-old Aarron Bittick is charged with Statutory 1st Degree Rape and 1st Degree Statutory Sodomy.

Police started investigating the case last week after the victim reported the abuse.

The girl is 14, but told police she had been subjected to a variety of sexual situations during the last four years.

Bittick is being held in the Jasper County Jail with a $25,000 cash-only bond.

He is also not allowed to make contact with the victim.

A southwest Missouri man is arrested for child sex crimes with a 14-year-old.

On September 18th, the juvenile disclosed to authorities he or she had been molested by 34-year-old Aarron Bittick.

After an investigation, Carthage Police arrested Bittick for:

Statutory Rape 1st Degree-person less than 14 years of age-Aggravated Sexual Offense

Statutory Sodomy 1st-deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old-Aggravated Sexual Offense

