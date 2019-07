CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage man has been arrested for 2nd Degree Child Molestation.

According to Carthage Police, back on Friday, July 5th, around 1pm a 6 year old juvenile disclosed they had been molested by 28 year old Dennis Suggs.

After further investigation, Suggs was contacted and taken into custody.

He’s charged with 2nd Degree Child Molestation and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.