CARTHAGE, Mo. — A man has been airlifted to a Springfield hospital after a house fire in Carthage.

Crews responded to a fire near Central Avenue and Bois D’Arc Street around 2:30 this afternoon. They arrived to find a trailer home with smoke showing.

As crews began fighting the fire, they located a man inside the trailer. He was transported to Springfield with critical injuries. The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been brought in to investigate.