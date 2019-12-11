Carthage looking to expand city limits

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage may be expanding its city limits.

City council members will be considering a request to annex more than 100 acres on the Southwest side of town.

The site sits just West of Myers Park.

Schreiber Foods is planning to add a new building in the area that would serve as a distribution center.

The plan has been in development for a few years.

Mark Elliff, Carthage Chamber, said, “It’s along Hazel Avenue and just north of Fir Road – it’s about a 107 acre tract that’s in that area.”

The council is expected to vote on the proposed annexation during tonight’s meeting.

That starts at 6:30 P.M. At City Hall.