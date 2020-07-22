Carthage Library up and running again

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Historic Library is partially up and running again after suffering major water damage.

Just over a week ago, sprinklers in the ceiling of the Historic Carthage Library accidentally kicked on causing water damage throughout much of the facility.

The worst of the damage is in the 1st and second floors of the original sections of the complex, dating back to 1905.

As part of the clean up, Director Julie Yockey says hundreds of items have had to be thrown out because of getting wet.

Julie Yockey, Carthage Library Director, said, “We’ve inventoried our books, we’ve started our demolition, we have about 2000 books, materials that were damaged that will need to be replaced, we lost about $25,000 in children’s manipulatives and toys and games.”

She says several sections of floors and ceilings will have to be torn out and rebuilt on both floors.

One of the bright side, she doesn’t think any permanent damage was done to the historic rotunda in the original part of the structure.

She says curbside pick up at the library started back up today.