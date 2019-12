CARTHAGE, Mo. — A project to expand educational options at a local library is getting a financial boost.

The Carthage City Council voted to approve a 50,000 dollar grant for the Carthage Library.

The funding comes from the McCune Brooks Regional Hospital Trust and is expected to pay for equipment for the maker space in the library addition.

Dirtwork for the project started in October and workers hope to finish the addition in time for the Summer reading program.