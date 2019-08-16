Carthage Junior High welcomes students and teachers back with remodeled building

You might call it a new and improved junior high – with extensive remodeling and additions to the 60-year-old school. In fact, there isn’t much there to remind staff and alums of what it used to be.

“They will recognize the entry and from there it will change drastically,” explained Carthage Schools Maintenance Director Dan Hill.

Starting with the entry itself. Secure double doors lead to an expanded space of administration and the school resource officer.

Down the hall, the new commons area offers enough space for lunch time or large scale meetings.

“It’s a little bit more open,” said counselor Gina Robbins.

Both the commons and the media center are brand new parts of the campus.

“It used to be part of the atrium outside, a courtyard,” Robbins added.

There’s a brand new wing of classrooms, adding space to consolidate programs like career tech and “Project Lead the Way.”

“Our PLTW had been housed outside in another building, so the students had to walk across the street,” Robbins continued. “So, our campus is quite large and we’re able to keep the students in a more safe environment.”

The district has tackled a number of school projects in recent years – and that will continue.

“It is not the end of construction,” said Hill. “We’re in the process of remodeling the old high school downtown to be a 6th grade center–we’ll move into that in 2020.”

Work is also continuing on the new Tiger Activity Center just south of the high school. That’s expected to wrap up at the end of the month.