Carthage Junior High set to open this Fall after remodeling

CARTHAGE, Mo. – After a year off, a new and improved Carthage Junior High School will be back in action this fall.

Existing classrooms and offices were overhauled and there’s plenty of new space. The former courtyard area of the school is now enclosed, divided into a cafeteria and media center. What used to be exterior walls still hold the windows, which now show a view of lunchtime or research in the library. Alum and current school nurse HyAzia Johnson says it’s a lot to get used to.

“It is crazy how much everything has changed. Honestly it is mind-blowing how much they have changed, this used to be the media center and now it’s the nurse’s office.” HyAzia Johnson, Carthage Alum

The north side of the campus now sports a brand new basketball court inside a FEMA storm shelter. They’ve started assembling new furniture and setting it up for the first day of class on August 15th. For chairs alone, there’s more than a thousand so there’s plenty of work to be done in the next month.