Carthage Intermediate Center raises over $2,000 for Carthage Crisis Center

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Intermediate Center celebrates its accomplishment of raising funds for the Carthage Crisis Center by participating in a kickball tournament.

For a week-and-a-half, the school hosted a Penny War Competition.

Classes collected pennies and dollars in a jar, with the money going to the Carthage Crisis Center.

Mrs. Collier’s fifth grade class won and played kickball with the Carthage Fire Department.

The class raised more than $150 in change.

Meghan Frischenmeyer, Carthage Intermediate Center, said, “Our community within our school really wanted to support the Carthage Crisis Center and all came together to do that and we just feel so bless to be able to support our community in that way.”

In total, the school raised $2,006.56 for the Crisis Center.