Carthage innovator Lowell Davis passes away

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A well-known Carthage creator and innovator has passed away. 83-year-old Lowell Davis died shortly before 5:30 Monday.

A short social media post said the Southwest Missouri artist leaves behind a huge legacy.

One of his greatest pieces of art is Red Oak 2 just east of Carthage.

He bought homes and businesses from his childhood home of Red Oak, Missouri and re-created the small town in a cornfield 23 miles away.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks anyone interested to help continue funding Red Oak 2 so the public can continue enjoying his art.