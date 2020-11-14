Carthage Humane Society warns pet owners about dangers of cold weather

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society is warning pet owners about leaving pets outside after someone abandoned a dog outside the shelter.

The shelter says someone dropped a dog off at the shelter last night after business hours. The pup was left outside in the outdoor kennel for fourteen hours without food and water. The shelter says it’s dangerous to leave dogs outside when it gets too cold.

Teresa Smith, Executive Director, Carthage Humane Society, said, “When the temperatures drop especially on the concrete like that they’re cold. They lose heat from their bodies. Its very dangerous for a dog to be left out once it freezes outside.”

The Humane Society says the case is under investigation.