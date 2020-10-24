Carthage Humane Society pauses adoptions of black cats

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society is halting adoptions of black cats for the rest of this month.

The non-profit says they are stopping adoptions because they find more black cats are harmed around Halloween. The shelter says this has been something they have done for years.

Teresa Smith, Carthage Humane Society, said, “After October they always find a lot of cats been dead from the holiday of Halloween. So whether its a myth or not we just always on October the first stop all adoptions for black cats.”

Right now they are accepting pre-adoptions for black cats with pickup beginning November third. Adoptions of black cats will continue on November fifth. On November fifth, sixth, and seventh they will be reducing adoption fees for black cats from $65-45