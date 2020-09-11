Carthage Humane Society looking for volunteers

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage no-kill shelter could use your help this weekend, in two different ways. One involves rolling up your sleeves, the other, taking out your check book.

It was just last February when the Carthage Humane Society constructed the annex building next to the main shelter.

The purpose was two fold — first, as overflow when there are just too many animals for the existing shelter building. Second, as a place to quarantine animals when disease hits, like it did a few months ago with the canine virus called parvo. But, that’s when a problem with the metal cages began to surface.

The chemicals used to kill that virus started eating away at the cages, and now they have to be replaced. Renay Minchew says there was no way to predict that would happen.

Renay Minshew, Humane Society Board President, said, “There wasn’t, they were donated to us at the time and we did not know, of course we didn’t know we were going to have a parvo outbreak and we didn’t know that the cleaning that we would have to do would break down the metal and the parvo would be stored in the metal but then once we found that out we had to shut down the annex until we could find a solution to that.”

Doug Berner, with the company that makes the replacement cages says it was only a matter of time.

Doug Berner, Midmark Corporation, said, “Powder coated products over their lifetime just like any painted product paint begins to chip and come off at some point yes painted products are less expensive product than a surgical grade stainless steel but yes over the course of product your paint is eventually going to chip and come off.”

So the shelter needs volunteers from the community to help install the brand new stainless steel cages.

“We have some new cages that are going to be delivered tomorrow and they need to be assembled, and set up and installed, so we’re asking for volunteers to come out and help us with that starting at 9 A.M.,” said Minshew.

The labor to install them won’t cost the shelter anything. The only problem now, the shelter still has to come up with $20,000 to pay for them.

If you’d like to help install the cages, simply come to the Carthage Humane Society on Saturday morning. Staff hope to have all 28 cages set up regardless of how long it takes. Since the cages are made of metal, you might want to bring a pair of work gloves with you. If you have any questions, you can call 417-358-6402.