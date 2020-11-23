Carthage Humane Society asking for help to keep its building safe

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KODE) – The Carthage Humane Society is asking for help maintaining its building.

The non-profit says they’re hurting after one of their heating units went out earlier this month.

The shelter says they’ve been filing for grants, but have not been approved.

Teresa Smith, Executive Director of The Carthage Humane Society said, “Our building is 30 years old. We’re filing for grants and we’ve received none. We have a roof that is in dire need of being replaced. It’s not only leaked for several months or years, but now we have black mold. Our ceiling is falling in and stuff and that price tag comes with $60,000.”

Smith said the best way to donate is at the shelter because Facebook and Venmo charge a fee for online donations.