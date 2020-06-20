Carthage Humane Society adoptions already topping 2019 numbers

CARTHAGE, Mo. — In Carthage, the humane society is having a big year.

Adoption numbers are already topping 2019 totals.

Kaelah Freeman, Carthage Humane Society, said, “I really love working with all animals.”

Kaelah Freeman says the best part of her job is the end of the day.

“We have a little bit of time to play with the animals, brush them, walk them.”

Right now, that includes dozens and dozens of kittens.

Teresa Smith, Carthage Humane Society, said, “Right now it’s kitty season.”

116 kittens and cats.

And the Carthage Humane Society could use your help caring for them.

“Those little bitty cans of kitty food that you buy, each kitty gets two a day. So we’re in constant need of kitty food, Cat food, dry cat food, cat litter.”

Heartland Pet Food takes care of feeding needs for the dogs.

But there’s also a big demand for kitty litter and cleaning supplies.

“We’ve kind of only gone with the Watchdog because it’s AG approved, fabuloso is something we use in the lobby area. Glass cleaner we use a lot.”

Also paper towels and rubber gloves for workers – they take sizes medium, large and extra large.

Of course, cash donations are always welcome, giving them the flexibility to direct funding to the biggest needs.

“We have a paypal account and a venmo account and we do take checks. we like the cash because we take that directly and spend that money on the needs that we have for that day or for that week.”