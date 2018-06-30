Carthage HS Archery Team Fireworks Sale

CARTHAGE, Mo. - High School athletes put down their bows and pick up fireworks...to sell of course.

Carthage High School's Archery Team is selling fireworks to pay for competition travel expenses, targets, bows and anything else their team needs.

They've competed in Nationals and even placed 7th overall in Worlds this year, the best they've ever done.

With the team expanding and skills growing, the firework sale is essential to the self-funded team.

"Spiritually we've grown so much and Caleb our archery coach he's seriously just like, he takes us in as his kids. And he's awesome like we've grown so much as a family and it's cool to be so united with each other," says archery athlete, Grace Schweigert.

You can find them just north of the roundabout in Carthage in the old Chevy Dealership parking lot until the 4th of July.

