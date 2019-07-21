Carthage Hosts an Epic ‘Paddle Battle’ on Spring River

Today must have been a success, you can already sign up for Paddle Battle 2020

by: Shannon Becker

(CARTHAGE, Mo.) — Along the historic Route 66 BYWAY [aka Hwy 96] a new tradition may have been born this weekend. A two-day event was held to see who would win the <insert drum roll> battle for the paddle! 🤷‍♂️ Well it’s a really fancy engraved paddle.

Area groups & businesses spent countless hours making homemade rafts! It wasn’t easy. There was a whole list of rules and regs you had to follow when constructing your raft. Click for the full list.

  • Must be of homemade construction 
  • No commercially manufactured hulls. 
  • Examples of acceptable raft flotation: Plastic barrels, dock foam block, inner tubes, wood, etc. 
  • No electric or gas-powered motors allowed. 
  • Allowed propulsion include paddles, oars, sail, man-powered paddle wheels, etc. 

Money raised in this 2-day event go to Kellogg Lake Board for improvements and repairs such as restrooms, pump repairs, etc.

Awards for Most Likely to Sink, Best Theme w/Costume, Most Creative Raft or $500 Audience Choice!

“SS Flintsone captured the essence of the event with enthusiasm and creativity, then showed noble generosity by donating back their $500 Audience Choice Award purse! A class act indeed at Southwest Agency! We really hope you’ll come again next year!”

It must have been a successful year because you can already click their event and “GOING” to their Paddle Battle 2020 event page on Facebook.

THANKS TO THE FLOATILLA OF ENTRIES

Lost Mill Woodworking
66 Sales & Service
Carthage Parks & Rec
Food Truck Friday
Liberty Tree Guns
War Boys
Southwest Agency
DDA Drifters
M&M Wrecker
Keller Williams Southwest Missouri
ARVEST Carthage
The Grain Gang
SMB

CARTHAGE PADDLE BATTLE @ KELLOGG LAKE RAISES FUNDS FOR THE PARK

Live! video, see the grand prize winner ‘The Grain Gang’ before they hit the water!

