Carthage Hosts an Epic ‘Paddle Battle’ on Spring River

Today must have been a success, you can already sign up for Paddle Battle 2020

(CARTHAGE, Mo.) — Along the historic Route 66 BYWAY [aka Hwy 96] a new tradition may have been born this weekend. A two-day event was held to see who would win the <insert drum roll> battle for the paddle! 🤷‍♂️ Well it’s a really fancy engraved paddle.

Area groups & businesses spent countless hours making homemade rafts! It wasn’t easy. There was a whole list of rules and regs you had to follow when constructing your raft. Click for the full list.

Must be of homemade construction

No commercially manufactured hulls.

Examples of acceptable raft flotation: Plastic barrels, dock foam block, inner tubes, wood, etc.

No electric or gas-powered motors allowed.

Allowed propulsion include paddles, oars, sail, man-powered paddle wheels, etc.

Money raised in this 2-day event go to Kellogg Lake Board for improvements and repairs such as restrooms, pump repairs, etc.

Awards for Most Likely to Sink, Best Theme w/Costume, Most Creative Raft or $500 Audience Choice!

credit Paddle Battle FB

“SS Flintsone captured the essence of the event with enthusiasm and creativity, then showed noble generosity by donating back their $500 Audience Choice Award purse! A class act indeed at Southwest Agency! We really hope you’ll come again next year!” Carthage Paddle Battle FB

It must have been a successful year because you can already click their event and “GOING” to their Paddle Battle 2020 event page on Facebook.

THANKS TO THE FLOATILLA OF ENTRIES

Lost Mill Woodworking

66 Sales & Service

Carthage Parks & Rec

Food Truck Friday

Liberty Tree Guns

War Boys

Southwest Agency

DDA Drifters

M&M Wrecker

Keller Williams Southwest Missouri

ARVEST Carthage

The Grain Gang

SMB