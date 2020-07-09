Carthage home total loss after morning fire

by: Erin Sullivan

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage home is considered a total loss after an early morning fire.

Just before 1:30 Tuesday morning, Carthage Fire Fighters and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were called for flames and smoke coming from a home on the 1300 block of South Spring Lane.

They found the home engulfed in flames — and immediately called on Oronogo and Carterville Fire Departments for additional help.

Crews were able to put out the fire and remained on scene until about 4 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

