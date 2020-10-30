Carthage holds virtual parent teacher conferences

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District is offering parents a unique way to track their child’s progress during the pandemic.

This week they have been holding virtual parent teacher conferences instead of in person. Parents were able to meet with their student’s teacher over Zoom. Teachers used a slide show to show how each child was doing.

The district says about 500 students are distance learning. They offered this option for parents to meet virtually to help those students learning from home.

Kandy Frazier, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, said, “I think in this day and time we want to respect the safety and health of our families and some people do not feel comfortable at this point having a face to face conference.”

Parents also had the option to do the conferences over the phone.