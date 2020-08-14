Carthage holds Food Truck Friday

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Food Truck Friday in Carthage is in full swing.

After not being able to host the event for months, the trucks are parked and the food is hot.

It started at 11 this morning, and the best news, you’ve got until 9 to get out there tonight.

There are more than 20 trucks on the square right now.

Residents are happy to see something normal and still be able to enjoy it without major changes.

Linda Gaines, KC Resident, said, “Very nice day to get out and it feels normal and that’s something I think we all need right now and this is the perfect answer for that I think and everyone I’ve seen seems to be really enjoying it out here, so a double thumbs up, Laughter.”

This is Carthage’s first food truck Friday of the year–no word yet on another event planned.